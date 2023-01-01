2000 Tanzanian shillings to Angolan kwanzas

Convert TZS to AOA at the real exchange rate

2000 tzs
665.41 aoa

1.00000 TZS = 0.33271 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 AOA
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86521.051887.55181.443491.652730.962218.8965
1GBP1.155811.2155101.1781.668151.909961.1121121.8376
1USD0.950750.822707183.241.37241.571340.914817.9659
1INR0.01142180.009883550.012013510.01648730.01887720.01098990.215833

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 TZS0.33271 AOA
5 TZS1.66353 AOA
10 TZS3.32706 AOA
20 TZS6.65412 AOA
50 TZS16.63530 AOA
100 TZS33.27060 AOA
250 TZS83.17650 AOA
500 TZS166.35300 AOA
1000 TZS332.70600 AOA
2000 TZS665.41200 AOA
5000 TZS1663.53000 AOA
10000 TZS3327.06000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AOA3.00565 TZS
5 AOA15.02825 TZS
10 AOA30.05650 TZS
20 AOA60.11300 TZS
50 AOA150.28250 TZS
100 AOA300.56500 TZS
250 AOA751.41250 TZS
500 AOA1502.82500 TZS
1000 AOA3005.65000 TZS
2000 AOA6011.30000 TZS
5000 AOA15028.25000 TZS
10000 AOA30056.50000 TZS