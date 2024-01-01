New Taiwan dollars to CFA francs beac today

Convert TWD to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
18,315 xaf

NT$1.000 TWD = FCFA18.32 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:31
TWD to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.659218.9571
Low18.315118.3151
Average18.461318.6782
Change-1.73%-2.83%
1 TWD to XAF stats

The performance of TWD to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.6592 and a 30 day low of 18.3151. This means the 30 day average was 18.4613. The change for TWD to XAF was -1.73.

The performance of TWD to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.9571 and a 90 day low of 18.3151. This means the 90 day average was 18.6782. The change for TWD to XAF was -2.83.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / CFA Franc BEAC
1 TWD18.31510 XAF
5 TWD91.57550 XAF
10 TWD183.15100 XAF
20 TWD366.30200 XAF
50 TWD915.75500 XAF
100 TWD1,831.51000 XAF
250 TWD4,578.77500 XAF
500 TWD9,157.55000 XAF
1000 TWD18,315.10000 XAF
2000 TWD36,630.20000 XAF
5000 TWD91,575.50000 XAF
10000 TWD183,151.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / New Taiwan Dollar
1 XAF0.05460 TWD
5 XAF0.27300 TWD
10 XAF0.54600 TWD
20 XAF1.09200 TWD
50 XAF2.73000 TWD
100 XAF5.45999 TWD
250 XAF13.64998 TWD
500 XAF27.29995 TWD
1000 XAF54.59990 TWD
2000 XAF109.19980 TWD
5000 XAF272.99950 TWD
10000 XAF545.99900 TWD