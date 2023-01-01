5 New Taiwan dollars to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert TWD to SBD at the real exchange rate

5 twd
1.31 sbd

1.00000 TWD = 0.26256 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:17 UTC
TWD to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 SBD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.052487.59761.443581.652120.9617518.8912
1GBP1.155411.21595101.2111.667921.908871.1112121.827
1USD0.95020.822402183.2361.37171.569860.9138517.9506
1INR0.01141580.009880370.01201410.01647960.01886030.0109790.215659

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 TWD0.26256 SBD
5 TWD1.31279 SBD
10 TWD2.62558 SBD
20 TWD5.25116 SBD
50 TWD13.12790 SBD
100 TWD26.25580 SBD
250 TWD65.63950 SBD
500 TWD131.27900 SBD
1000 TWD262.55800 SBD
2000 TWD525.11600 SBD
5000 TWD1312.79000 SBD
10000 TWD2625.58000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SBD3.80869 TWD
5 SBD19.04345 TWD
10 SBD38.08690 TWD
20 SBD76.17380 TWD
50 SBD190.43450 TWD
100 SBD380.86900 TWD
250 SBD952.17250 TWD
500 SBD1904.34500 TWD
1000 SBD3808.69000 TWD
2000 SBD7617.38000 TWD
5000 SBD19043.45000 TWD
10000 SBD38086.90000 TWD