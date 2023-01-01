10 New Taiwan dollars to Nepalese rupees

Convert TWD to NPR at the real exchange rate

10 twd
41.25 npr

1.00000 TWD = 4.12486 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TWD to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 NPR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0523587.56081.44341.651260.9618518.8904
1GBP1.1552711.21575101.1561.667521.907661.1111921.8236
1USD0.950250.822538183.2051.37161.569120.91417.9507
1INR0.01142060.009885670.012018510.01648460.01885850.01098490.215741

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 TWD4.12486 NPR
5 TWD20.62430 NPR
10 TWD41.24860 NPR
20 TWD82.49720 NPR
50 TWD206.24300 NPR
100 TWD412.48600 NPR
250 TWD1031.21500 NPR
500 TWD2062.43000 NPR
1000 TWD4124.86000 NPR
2000 TWD8249.72000 NPR
5000 TWD20624.30000 NPR
10000 TWD41248.60000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NPR0.24243 TWD
5 NPR1.21216 TWD
10 NPR2.42432 TWD
20 NPR4.84864 TWD
50 NPR12.12160 TWD
100 NPR24.24320 TWD
250 NPR60.60800 TWD
500 NPR121.21600 TWD
1000 NPR242.43200 TWD
2000 NPR484.86400 TWD
5000 NPR1212.16000 TWD
10000 NPR2424.32000 TWD