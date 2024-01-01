New Taiwan dollars to Belarusian rubles today

Convert TWD to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
99.69 byn

NT$1.000 TWD = Br0.09969 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
TWD to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10070.1019
Low0.09950.0995
Average0.10000.1007
Change-0.99%-1.30%
1 TWD to BYN stats

The performance of TWD to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1007 and a 30 day low of 0.0995. This means the 30 day average was 0.1000. The change for TWD to BYN was -0.99.

The performance of TWD to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1019 and a 90 day low of 0.0995. This means the 90 day average was 0.1007. The change for TWD to BYN was -1.30.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 TWD0.09969 BYN
5 TWD0.49844 BYN
10 TWD0.99689 BYN
20 TWD1.99378 BYN
50 TWD4.98445 BYN
100 TWD9.96889 BYN
250 TWD24.92223 BYN
500 TWD49.84445 BYN
1000 TWD99.68890 BYN
2000 TWD199.37780 BYN
5000 TWD498.44450 BYN
10000 TWD996.88900 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BYN10.03120 TWD
5 BYN50.15600 TWD
10 BYN100.31200 TWD
20 BYN200.62400 TWD
50 BYN501.56000 TWD
100 BYN1,003.12000 TWD
250 BYN2,507.80000 TWD
500 BYN5,015.60000 TWD
1000 BYN10,031.20000 TWD
2000 BYN20,062.40000 TWD
5000 BYN50,156.00000 TWD
10000 BYN100,312.00000 TWD