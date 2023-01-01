10 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Ugandan shillings

Convert TOP to UGX at the real exchange rate

10,000 top
15,641,600 ugx

1.00000 TOP = 1564.16000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45 UTC
TOP to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Ugandan Shilling
1 TOP1564.16000 UGX
5 TOP7820.80000 UGX
10 TOP15641.60000 UGX
20 TOP31283.20000 UGX
50 TOP78208.00000 UGX
100 TOP156416.00000 UGX
250 TOP391040.00000 UGX
500 TOP782080.00000 UGX
1000 TOP1564160.00000 UGX
2000 TOP3128320.00000 UGX
5000 TOP7820800.00000 UGX
10000 TOP15641600.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 UGX0.00064 TOP
5 UGX0.00320 TOP
10 UGX0.00639 TOP
20 UGX0.01279 TOP
50 UGX0.03197 TOP
100 UGX0.06393 TOP
250 UGX0.15983 TOP
500 UGX0.31966 TOP
1000 UGX0.63932 TOP
2000 UGX1.27864 TOP
5000 UGX3.19660 TOP
10000 UGX6.39321 TOP