10 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Qatari rials

Convert TOP to QAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 top
15,298.30 qar

1.00000 TOP = 1.52983 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56 UTC
TOP to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Qatari Rial
1 TOP1.52983 QAR
5 TOP7.64915 QAR
10 TOP15.29830 QAR
20 TOP30.59660 QAR
50 TOP76.49150 QAR
100 TOP152.98300 QAR
250 TOP382.45750 QAR
500 TOP764.91500 QAR
1000 TOP1529.83000 QAR
2000 TOP3059.66000 QAR
5000 TOP7649.15000 QAR
10000 TOP15298.30000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Tongan Paʻanga
1 QAR0.65367 TOP
5 QAR3.26833 TOP
10 QAR6.53666 TOP
20 QAR13.07332 TOP
50 QAR32.68330 TOP
100 QAR65.36660 TOP
250 QAR163.41650 TOP
500 QAR326.83300 TOP
1000 QAR653.66600 TOP
2000 QAR1307.33200 TOP
5000 QAR3268.33000 TOP
10000 QAR6536.66000 TOP