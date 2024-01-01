Tongan paʻangas to Bahraini dinars today

Convert TOP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
161.993 bhd

T$1.000 TOP = .د.ب0.1620 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34
TOP to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16360.1636
Low0.15810.1581
Average0.16120.1613
Change-0.87%0.06%
1 TOP to BHD stats

The performance of TOP to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1636 and a 30 day low of 0.1581. This means the 30 day average was 0.1612. The change for TOP to BHD was -0.87.

The performance of TOP to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1636 and a 90 day low of 0.1581. This means the 90 day average was 0.1613. The change for TOP to BHD was 0.06.

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Bahraini dinars

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bahraini Dinar
1 TOP0.16199 BHD
5 TOP0.80997 BHD
10 TOP1.61993 BHD
20 TOP3.23986 BHD
50 TOP8.09965 BHD
100 TOP16.19930 BHD
250 TOP40.49825 BHD
500 TOP80.99650 BHD
1000 TOP161.99300 BHD
2000 TOP323.98600 BHD
5000 TOP809.96500 BHD
10000 TOP1,619.93000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BHD6.17312 TOP
5 BHD30.86560 TOP
10 BHD61.73120 TOP
20 BHD123.46240 TOP
50 BHD308.65600 TOP
100 BHD617.31200 TOP
250 BHD1,543.28000 TOP
500 BHD3,086.56000 TOP
1000 BHD6,173.12000 TOP
2000 BHD12,346.24000 TOP
5000 BHD30,865.60000 TOP
10000 BHD61,731.20000 TOP