1 thousand Tunisian dinars to Ugandan shillings

Convert TND to UGX at the real exchange rate

1000 tnd
1179020 ugx

1.00000 TND = 1179.02000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11 UTC
TND to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.0509587.48111.444221.661320.9635518.9359
1GBP1.1553311.2142101.071.668551.919381.1132221.8773
1USD0.951550.823588183.241.37421.580780.916818.0179
1INR0.0114310.009894130.012013510.01650890.01899060.01101390.216457

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 TND1179.02000 UGX
5 TND5895.10000 UGX
10 TND11790.20000 UGX
20 TND23580.40000 UGX
50 TND58951.00000 UGX
100 TND117902.00000 UGX
250 TND294755.00000 UGX
500 TND589510.00000 UGX
1000 TND1179020.00000 UGX
2000 TND2358040.00000 UGX
5000 TND5895100.00000 UGX
10000 TND11790200.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tunisian Dinar
1 UGX0.00085 TND
5 UGX0.00424 TND
10 UGX0.00848 TND
20 UGX0.01696 TND
50 UGX0.04241 TND
100 UGX0.08482 TND
250 UGX0.21204 TND
500 UGX0.42408 TND
1000 UGX0.84817 TND
2000 UGX1.69633 TND
5000 UGX4.24083 TND
10000 UGX8.48165 TND