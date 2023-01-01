5000 Tunisian dinars to Russian rubles

Convert TND to RUB at the real exchange rate

5000 tnd
157303 rub

1.00000 TND = 31.46060 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58 UTC
TND to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.050687.45191.444471.661680.963218.9097
1GBP1.1555411.21415101.0661.669331.920361.1130121.8535
1USD0.951850.823621183.241.37491.581650.916817.999
1INR0.01143490.009894540.012013510.01651730.01900110.01101390.21623

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 TND31.46060 RUB
5 TND157.30300 RUB
10 TND314.60600 RUB
20 TND629.21200 RUB
50 TND1573.03000 RUB
100 TND3146.06000 RUB
250 TND7865.15000 RUB
500 TND15730.30000 RUB
1000 TND31460.60000 RUB
2000 TND62921.20000 RUB
5000 TND157303.00000 RUB
10000 TND314606.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Tunisian Dinar
1 RUB0.03179 TND
5 RUB0.15893 TND
10 RUB0.31786 TND
20 RUB0.63571 TND
50 RUB1.58929 TND
100 RUB3.17857 TND
250 RUB7.94642 TND
500 RUB15.89285 TND
1000 RUB31.78570 TND
2000 RUB63.57140 TND
5000 RUB158.92850 TND
10000 RUB317.85700 TND