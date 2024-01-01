Turkmenistani manats to Myanmar kyats today

Convert TMT to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
600,366 mmk

T1.000 TMT = K600.4 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TMT to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High600.8570600.8570
Low600.3660600.3290
Average600.3987600.5830
Change0.00%-0.08%
1 TMT to MMK stats

The performance of TMT to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 600.8570 and a 30 day low of 600.3660. This means the 30 day average was 600.3987. The change for TMT to MMK was 0.00.

The performance of TMT to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 600.8570 and a 90 day low of 600.3290. This means the 90 day average was 600.5830. The change for TMT to MMK was -0.08.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Myanma Kyat
1 TMT600.36600 MMK
5 TMT3,001.83000 MMK
10 TMT6,003.66000 MMK
20 TMT12,007.32000 MMK
50 TMT30,018.30000 MMK
100 TMT60,036.60000 MMK
250 TMT150,091.50000 MMK
500 TMT300,183.00000 MMK
1000 TMT600,366.00000 MMK
2000 TMT1,200,732.00000 MMK
5000 TMT3,001,830.00000 MMK
10000 TMT6,003,660.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MMK0.00167 TMT
5 MMK0.00833 TMT
10 MMK0.01666 TMT
20 MMK0.03331 TMT
50 MMK0.08328 TMT
100 MMK0.16657 TMT
250 MMK0.41641 TMT
500 MMK0.83283 TMT
1000 MMK1.66565 TMT
2000 MMK3.33130 TMT
5000 MMK8.32825 TMT
10000 MMK16.65650 TMT