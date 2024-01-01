Tajikistani somonis to Singapore dollars today

Convert TJS to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
124.36 sgd

SM1.000 TJS = S$0.1244 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
TJS to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12610.1273
Low0.12400.1228
Average0.12540.1250
Change-0.21%0.69%
1 TJS to SGD stats

The performance of TJS to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1261 and a 30 day low of 0.1240. This means the 30 day average was 0.1254. The change for TJS to SGD was -0.21.

The performance of TJS to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1273 and a 90 day low of 0.1228. This means the 90 day average was 0.1250. The change for TJS to SGD was 0.69.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Singapore Dollar
1 TJS0.12436 SGD
5 TJS0.62182 SGD
10 TJS1.24364 SGD
20 TJS2.48728 SGD
50 TJS6.21820 SGD
100 TJS12.43640 SGD
250 TJS31.09100 SGD
500 TJS62.18200 SGD
1000 TJS124.36400 SGD
2000 TJS248.72800 SGD
5000 TJS621.82000 SGD
10000 TJS1,243.64000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SGD8.04094 TJS
5 SGD40.20470 TJS
10 SGD80.40940 TJS
20 SGD160.81880 TJS
50 SGD402.04700 TJS
100 SGD804.09400 TJS
250 SGD2,010.23500 TJS
500 SGD4,020.47000 TJS
1000 SGD8,040.94000 TJS
2000 SGD16,081.88000 TJS
5000 SGD40,204.70000 TJS
10000 SGD80,409.40000 TJS