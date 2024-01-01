Tajikistani somonis to Myanmar kyats today

Convert TJS to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
197,017 mmk

SM1.000 TJS = K197.0 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TJS to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TJS to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High197.8940197.8940
Low194.2160191.9670
Average196.1634194.8490
Change1.44%2.54%
View full history

1 TJS to MMK stats

The performance of TJS to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 197.8940 and a 30 day low of 194.2160. This means the 30 day average was 196.1634. The change for TJS to MMK was 1.44.

The performance of TJS to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 197.8940 and a 90 day low of 191.9670. This means the 90 day average was 194.8490. The change for TJS to MMK was 2.54.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3411.5131.6760.93721.029
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1471.7751.9661.09924.668
1 USD0.9170.782183.7641.3881.5370.85919.284
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Myanma Kyat
1 TJS197.01700 MMK
5 TJS985.08500 MMK
10 TJS1,970.17000 MMK
20 TJS3,940.34000 MMK
50 TJS9,850.85000 MMK
100 TJS19,701.70000 MMK
250 TJS49,254.25000 MMK
500 TJS98,508.50000 MMK
1000 TJS197,017.00000 MMK
2000 TJS394,034.00000 MMK
5000 TJS985,085.00000 MMK
10000 TJS1,970,170.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MMK0.00508 TJS
5 MMK0.02538 TJS
10 MMK0.05076 TJS
20 MMK0.10151 TJS
50 MMK0.25379 TJS
100 MMK0.50757 TJS
250 MMK1.26893 TJS
500 MMK2.53786 TJS
1000 MMK5.07572 TJS
2000 MMK10.15144 TJS
5000 MMK25.37860 TJS
10000 MMK50.75720 TJS