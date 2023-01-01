1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Canadian dollars

Convert TJS to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
125.44 cad

1.00000 TJS = 0.12544 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:37 UTC
TJS to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

1EUR10.865851.049687.41861.44431.659450.9632518.9357
1GBP1.1549311.21235100.9741.668251.916761.1124921.8719
1USD0.952750.824844183.28751.376051.581030.9177518.0409
1INR0.01143920.009903580.012006610.01652170.01898280.01101910.21661

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Canadian Dollar
1 TJS0.12544 CAD
5 TJS0.62719 CAD
10 TJS1.25438 CAD
20 TJS2.50876 CAD
50 TJS6.27190 CAD
100 TJS12.54380 CAD
250 TJS31.35950 CAD
500 TJS62.71900 CAD
1000 TJS125.43800 CAD
2000 TJS250.87600 CAD
5000 TJS627.19000 CAD
10000 TJS1254.38000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CAD7.97209 TJS
5 CAD39.86045 TJS
10 CAD79.72090 TJS
20 CAD159.44180 TJS
50 CAD398.60450 TJS
100 CAD797.20900 TJS
250 CAD1993.02250 TJS
500 CAD3986.04500 TJS
1000 CAD7972.09000 TJS
2000 CAD15944.18000 TJS
5000 CAD39860.45000 TJS
10000 CAD79720.90000 TJS