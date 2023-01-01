10 thousand Thai bahts to Omani rials

Convert THB to OMR at the real exchange rate

10,000 thb
104.003 omr

1.00000 THB = 0.01040 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

THB to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.864651.051787.54051.443881.659880.962318.8775
1GBP1.1565411.2164101.251.671.919821.1129421.8338
1USD0.950850.822098183.23711.37291.578280.914917.9495
1INR0.01142330.009876580.012013910.01649380.01896130.01099150.215643

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Omani Rial
1 THB0.01040 OMR
5 THB0.05200 OMR
10 THB0.10400 OMR
20 THB0.20801 OMR
50 THB0.52002 OMR
100 THB1.04003 OMR
250 THB2.60007 OMR
500 THB5.20015 OMR
1000 THB10.40030 OMR
2000 THB20.80060 OMR
5000 THB52.00150 OMR
10000 THB104.00300 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Thai Baht
1 OMR96.15080 THB
5 OMR480.75400 THB
10 OMR961.50800 THB
20 OMR1923.01600 THB
50 OMR4807.54000 THB
100 OMR9615.08000 THB
250 OMR24037.70000 THB
500 OMR48075.40000 THB
1000 OMR96150.80000 THB
2000 OMR192301.60000 THB
5000 OMR480754.00000 THB
10000 OMR961508.00000 THB