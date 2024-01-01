5 Salvadoran colóns to Argentine pesos

Convert SVC to ARS at the real exchange rate

₡1.000 SVC = $114.8 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
SVC to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ARS
1 SVC to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High114.7500114.7500
Low112.4220108.1000
Average113.4438111.2648
Change2.07%6.15%
1 SVC to ARS stats

The performance of SVC to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 114.7500 and a 30 day low of 112.4220. This means the 30 day average was 113.4438. The change for SVC to ARS was 2.07.

The performance of SVC to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 114.7500 and a 90 day low of 108.1000. This means the 90 day average was 111.2648. The change for SVC to ARS was 6.15.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Argentine Peso
1 SVC114.75000 ARS
5 SVC573.75000 ARS
10 SVC1,147.50000 ARS
20 SVC2,295.00000 ARS
50 SVC5,737.50000 ARS
100 SVC11,475.00000 ARS
250 SVC28,687.50000 ARS
500 SVC57,375.00000 ARS
1000 SVC114,750.00000 ARS
2000 SVC229,500.00000 ARS
5000 SVC573,750.00000 ARS
10000 SVC1,147,500.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 ARS0.00871 SVC
5 ARS0.04357 SVC
10 ARS0.08715 SVC
20 ARS0.17429 SVC
50 ARS0.43573 SVC
100 ARS0.87146 SVC
250 ARS2.17866 SVC
500 ARS4.35731 SVC
1000 ARS8.71462 SVC
2000 ARS17.42924 SVC
5000 ARS43.57310 SVC
10000 ARS87.14620 SVC