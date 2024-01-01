1 thousand Surinamese dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SRD to XOF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = CFA17.60 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 SRD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.516920.4909
Low17.411717.4117
Average17.747519.0402
Change-4.40%-13.09%
View full history

1 SRD to XOF stats

The performance of SRD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.5169 and a 30 day low of 17.4117. This means the 30 day average was 17.7475. The change for SRD to XOF was -4.40.

The performance of SRD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.4909 and a 90 day low of 17.4117. This means the 90 day average was 19.0402. The change for SRD to XOF was -13.09.

Track market ratesView SRD to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5341.3960.79384.518.117
1 SGD0.74310.7091.141.0370.5962.77913.46
1 EUR1.0491.41111.6091.4630.83288.60318.996
1 AUD0.6520.8770.62210.910.51755.07311.808

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SRD17.60180 XOF
5 SRD88.00900 XOF
10 SRD176.01800 XOF
20 SRD352.03600 XOF
50 SRD880.09000 XOF
100 SRD1,760.18000 XOF
250 SRD4,400.45000 XOF
500 SRD8,800.90000 XOF
1000 SRD17,601.80000 XOF
2000 SRD35,203.60000 XOF
5000 SRD88,009.00000 XOF
10000 SRD176,018.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Surinamese Dollar
1 XOF0.05681 SRD
5 XOF0.28406 SRD
10 XOF0.56812 SRD
20 XOF1.13625 SRD
50 XOF2.84062 SRD
100 XOF5.68123 SRD
250 XOF14.20308 SRD
500 XOF28.40615 SRD
1000 XOF56.81230 SRD
2000 XOF113.62460 SRD
5000 XOF284.06150 SRD
10000 XOF568.12300 SRD