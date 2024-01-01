1 thousand Surinamese dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert SRD to UAH at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ₴1.156 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:25
SRD to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

UAH
1 SRD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.24971.4180
Low1.15511.1551
Average1.19231.3041
Change-6.92%-18.38%
1 SRD to UAH stats

The performance of SRD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2497 and a 30 day low of 1.1551. This means the 30 day average was 1.1923. The change for SRD to UAH was -6.92.

The performance of SRD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4180 and a 90 day low of 1.1551. This means the 90 day average was 1.3041. The change for SRD to UAH was -18.38.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SRD1.15641 UAH
5 SRD5.78205 UAH
10 SRD11.56410 UAH
20 SRD23.12820 UAH
50 SRD57.82050 UAH
100 SRD115.64100 UAH
250 SRD289.10250 UAH
500 SRD578.20500 UAH
1000 SRD1,156.41000 UAH
2000 SRD2,312.82000 UAH
5000 SRD5,782.05000 UAH
10000 SRD11,564.10000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Surinamese Dollar
1 UAH0.86475 SRD
5 UAH4.32373 SRD
10 UAH8.64745 SRD
20 UAH17.29490 SRD
50 UAH43.23725 SRD
100 UAH86.47450 SRD
250 UAH216.18625 SRD
500 UAH432.37250 SRD
1000 UAH864.74500 SRD
2000 UAH1,729.49000 SRD
5000 UAH4,323.72500 SRD
10000 UAH8,647.45000 SRD