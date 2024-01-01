5 Surinamese dollars to Omani rials

Convert SRD to OMR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ر.ع.0.01086 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
SRD to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 SRD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01170.0133
Low0.01080.0108
Average0.01120.0122
Change-6.89%-18.35%
1 SRD to OMR stats

The performance of SRD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0117 and a 30 day low of 0.0108. This means the 30 day average was 0.0112. The change for SRD to OMR was -6.89.

The performance of SRD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0133 and a 90 day low of 0.0108. This means the 90 day average was 0.0122. The change for SRD to OMR was -18.35.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3450.9541.5351.3960.79484.49218.086
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.79813.443
1 EUR1.0491.41111.6091.4640.83288.60218.966
1 AUD0.6520.8770.62110.9090.51755.05111.784

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Omani Rial
1 SRD0.01086 OMR
5 SRD0.05431 OMR
10 SRD0.10862 OMR
20 SRD0.21725 OMR
50 SRD0.54312 OMR
100 SRD1.08624 OMR
250 SRD2.71560 OMR
500 SRD5.43120 OMR
1000 SRD10.86240 OMR
2000 SRD21.72480 OMR
5000 SRD54.31200 OMR
10000 SRD108.62400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Surinamese Dollar
1 OMR92.06090 SRD
5 OMR460.30450 SRD
10 OMR920.60900 SRD
20 OMR1,841.21800 SRD
50 OMR4,603.04500 SRD
100 OMR9,206.09000 SRD
250 OMR23,015.22500 SRD
500 OMR46,030.45000 SRD
1000 OMR92,060.90000 SRD
2000 OMR184,121.80000 SRD
5000 OMR460,304.50000 SRD
10000 OMR920,609.00000 SRD