20 Surinamese dollars to Lebanese pounds

Convert SRD to LBP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ل.ل.2,526 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
SRD to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LBP
1 SRD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,728.09003,100.0800
Low2,519.16002,519.1600
Average2,599.30702,846.2177
Change-6.89%-18.35%
1 SRD to LBP stats

The performance of SRD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,728.0900 and a 30 day low of 2,519.1600. This means the 30 day average was 2,599.3070. The change for SRD to LBP was -6.89.

The performance of SRD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,100.0800 and a 90 day low of 2,519.1600. This means the 90 day average was 2,846.2177. The change for SRD to LBP was -18.35.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5361.3960.79484.47618.1
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.7713.449
1 EUR1.0481.41111.611.4630.83288.55618.974
1 AUD0.6510.8760.62110.9090.51755.00611.786

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 SRD2,525.95000 LBP
5 SRD12,629.75000 LBP
10 SRD25,259.50000 LBP
20 SRD50,519.00000 LBP
50 SRD126,297.50000 LBP
100 SRD252,595.00000 LBP
250 SRD631,487.50000 LBP
500 SRD1,262,975.00000 LBP
1000 SRD2,525,950.00000 LBP
2000 SRD5,051,900.00000 LBP
5000 SRD12,629,750.00000 LBP
10000 SRD25,259,500.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Surinamese Dollar
1 LBP0.00040 SRD
5 LBP0.00198 SRD
10 LBP0.00396 SRD
20 LBP0.00792 SRD
50 LBP0.01979 SRD
100 LBP0.03959 SRD
250 LBP0.09897 SRD
500 LBP0.19794 SRD
1000 LBP0.39589 SRD
2000 LBP0.79178 SRD
5000 LBP1.97945 SRD
10000 LBP3.95890 SRD