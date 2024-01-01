1 Surinamese dollar to Indian rupees
Convert SRD to INR at the real exchange rate
SRD to INR conversion chart
1 SRD = 2.38444 INR
0
|1 SRD to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.5629
|2.9058
|Low
|2.3747
|2.3747
|Average
|2.4459
|2.6704
|Change
|-6.43%
|-17.67%
1 SRD to INR stats
The performance of SRD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5629 and a 30 day low of 2.3747. This means the 30 day average was 2.4459. The change for SRD to INR was -6.43.
The performance of SRD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9058 and a 90 day low of 2.3747. This means the 90 day average was 2.6704. The change for SRD to INR was -17.67.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
|1 INR
|0.41939 SRD
|5 INR
|2.09693 SRD
|10 INR
|4.19386 SRD
|20 INR
|8.38772 SRD
|50 INR
|20.96930 SRD
|100 INR
|41.93860 SRD
|250 INR
|104.84650 SRD
|300 INR
|125.81580 SRD
|500 INR
|209.69300 SRD
|600 INR
|251.63160 SRD
|1000 INR
|419.38600 SRD
|2000 INR
|838.77200 SRD
|5000 INR
|2,096.93000 SRD
|10000 INR
|4,193.86000 SRD
|25000 INR
|10,484.65000 SRD
|50000 INR
|20,969.30000 SRD
|100000 INR
|41,938.60000 SRD
|1000000 INR
|419,386.00000 SRD
|1000000000 INR
|419,386,000.00000 SRD