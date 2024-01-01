10 Surinamese dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert SRD to IDR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = Rp449.3 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
SRD to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 SRD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High475.3500535.9270
Low445.7080445.7080
Average456.7691492.8685
Change-4.71%-16.06%
1 SRD to IDR stats

The performance of SRD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 475.3500 and a 30 day low of 445.7080. This means the 30 day average was 456.7691. The change for SRD to IDR was -4.71.

The performance of SRD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 535.9270 and a 90 day low of 445.7080. This means the 90 day average was 492.8685. The change for SRD to IDR was -16.06.

1 USD11.3470.9551.5381.3970.79584.51818.109
1 SGD0.74210.7091.1421.0370.5962.75213.446
1 EUR1.0471.4111.611.4620.83288.48618.959
1 AUD0.650.8760.62110.9080.51754.95811.776

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SRD449.31300 IDR
5 SRD2,246.56500 IDR
10 SRD4,493.13000 IDR
20 SRD8,986.26000 IDR
50 SRD22,465.65000 IDR
100 SRD44,931.30000 IDR
250 SRD112,328.25000 IDR
500 SRD224,656.50000 IDR
1000 SRD449,313.00000 IDR
2000 SRD898,626.00000 IDR
5000 SRD2,246,565.00000 IDR
10000 SRD4,493,130.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Surinamese Dollar
1 IDR0.00223 SRD
5 IDR0.01113 SRD
10 IDR0.02226 SRD
20 IDR0.04451 SRD
50 IDR0.11128 SRD
100 IDR0.22256 SRD
250 IDR0.55641 SRD
500 IDR1.11281 SRD
1000 IDR2.22562 SRD
2000 IDR4.45124 SRD
5000 IDR11.12810 SRD
10000 IDR22.25620 SRD