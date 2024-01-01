1 thousand Surinamese dollars to Fijian dollars

Convert SRD to FJD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = FJ$0.06415 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:08
SRD to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FJD
1 SRD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06890.0774
Low0.06390.0639
Average0.06590.0711
Change-6.03%-16.08%
1 SRD to FJD stats

The performance of SRD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0689 and a 30 day low of 0.0639. This means the 30 day average was 0.0659. The change for SRD to FJD was -6.03.

The performance of SRD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0774 and a 90 day low of 0.0639. This means the 90 day average was 0.0711. The change for SRD to FJD was -16.08.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 SRD0.06415 FJD
5 SRD0.32076 FJD
10 SRD0.64153 FJD
20 SRD1.28305 FJD
50 SRD3.20763 FJD
100 SRD6.41526 FJD
250 SRD16.03815 FJD
500 SRD32.07630 FJD
1000 SRD64.15260 FJD
2000 SRD128.30520 FJD
5000 SRD320.76300 FJD
10000 SRD641.52600 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 FJD15.58780 SRD
5 FJD77.93900 SRD
10 FJD155.87800 SRD
20 FJD311.75600 SRD
50 FJD779.39000 SRD
100 FJD1,558.78000 SRD
250 FJD3,896.95000 SRD
500 FJD7,793.90000 SRD
1000 FJD15,587.80000 SRD
2000 FJD31,175.60000 SRD
5000 FJD77,939.00000 SRD
10000 FJD155,878.00000 SRD