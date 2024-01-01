20 Surinamese dollars to Danish kroner

Convert SRD to DKK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = kr0.2011 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 SRD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21060.2330
Low0.19800.1980
Average0.20180.2165
Change-3.94%-12.70%
View full history

1 SRD to DKK stats

The performance of SRD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2106 and a 30 day low of 0.1980. This means the 30 day average was 0.2018. The change for SRD to DKK was -3.94.

The performance of SRD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2330 and a 90 day low of 0.1980. This means the 90 day average was 0.2165. The change for SRD to DKK was -12.70.

Track market ratesView SRD to DKK chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3470.9551.5391.3970.79584.51818.118
1 SGD0.74210.7091.1421.0370.5962.74113.45
1 EUR1.0471.4111.6111.4620.83288.46118.963
1 AUD0.650.8750.62110.9080.51754.92411.774

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Danish Krone
1 SRD0.20108 DKK
5 SRD1.00539 DKK
10 SRD2.01078 DKK
20 SRD4.02156 DKK
50 SRD10.05390 DKK
100 SRD20.10780 DKK
250 SRD50.26950 DKK
500 SRD100.53900 DKK
1000 SRD201.07800 DKK
2000 SRD402.15600 DKK
5000 SRD1,005.39000 DKK
10000 SRD2,010.78000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Surinamese Dollar
1 DKK4.97320 SRD
5 DKK24.86600 SRD
10 DKK49.73200 SRD
20 DKK99.46400 SRD
50 DKK248.66000 SRD
100 DKK497.32000 SRD
250 DKK1,243.30000 SRD
500 DKK2,486.60000 SRD
1000 DKK4,973.20000 SRD
2000 DKK9,946.40000 SRD
5000 DKK24,866.00000 SRD
10000 DKK49,732.00000 SRD