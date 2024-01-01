10 Surinamese dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert SRD to CAD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = C$0.03940 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
SRD to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CAD
1 SRD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04220.0468
Low0.03930.0393
Average0.04050.0435
Change-5.92%-15.60%
1 SRD to CAD stats

The performance of SRD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0422 and a 30 day low of 0.0393. This means the 30 day average was 0.0405. The change for SRD to CAD was -5.92.

The performance of SRD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0468 and a 90 day low of 0.0393. This means the 90 day average was 0.0435. The change for SRD to CAD was -15.60.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5381.3960.79484.51518.103
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1421.0370.5962.77113.445
1 EUR1.0481.41111.6121.4630.83288.57118.972
1 AUD0.650.8750.6210.9080.51654.95111.77

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 SRD0.03940 CAD
5 SRD0.19699 CAD
10 SRD0.39397 CAD
20 SRD0.78794 CAD
50 SRD1.96986 CAD
100 SRD3.93971 CAD
250 SRD9.84927 CAD
500 SRD19.69855 CAD
1000 SRD39.39710 CAD
2000 SRD78.79420 CAD
5000 SRD196.98550 CAD
10000 SRD393.97100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 CAD25.38260 SRD
5 CAD126.91300 SRD
10 CAD253.82600 SRD
20 CAD507.65200 SRD
50 CAD1,269.13000 SRD
100 CAD2,538.26000 SRD
250 CAD6,345.65000 SRD
500 CAD12,691.30000 SRD
1000 CAD25,382.60000 SRD
2000 CAD50,765.20000 SRD
5000 CAD126,913.00000 SRD
10000 CAD253,826.00000 SRD