1 Sierra Leonean leone to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SLL to XOF at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = CFA0.02736 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SLL to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 SLL to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02740.0274
Low0.02630.0256
Average0.02690.0264
Change2.91%5.11%
View full history

1 SLL to XOF stats

The performance of SLL to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0274 and a 30 day low of 0.0263. This means the 30 day average was 0.0269. The change for SLL to XOF was 2.91.

The performance of SLL to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0274 and a 90 day low of 0.0256. This means the 90 day average was 0.0264. The change for SLL to XOF was 5.11.

Track market ratesView SLL to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.3461.3960.95484.48418.0871.5360.794
1 SGD0.74311.0370.70962.77813.441.1420.59
1 CAD0.7160.96410.68360.53112.9591.1010.569
1 EUR1.0491.4111.464188.59818.9671.6110.832

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leone

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SLL0.02736 XOF
5 SLL0.13679 XOF
10 SLL0.27359 XOF
20 SLL0.54718 XOF
50 SLL1.36795 XOF
100 SLL2.73589 XOF
250 SLL6.83973 XOF
500 SLL13.67945 XOF
1000 SLL27.35890 XOF
2000 SLL54.71780 XOF
5000 SLL136.79450 XOF
10000 SLL273.58900 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 XOF36.55110 SLL
5 XOF182.75550 SLL
10 XOF365.51100 SLL
20 XOF731.02200 SLL
50 XOF1,827.55500 SLL
100 XOF3,655.11000 SLL
250 XOF9,137.77500 SLL
500 XOF18,275.55000 SLL
1000 XOF36,551.10000 SLL
2000 XOF73,102.20000 SLL
5000 XOF182,755.50000 SLL
10000 XOF365,511.00000 SLL