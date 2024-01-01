1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Uruguayan pesos

Convert SHP to UYU at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = $U53.86 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
SHP to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UYU
1 SHP to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High54.490156.5548
Low53.279852.7605
Average54.002354.1178
Change-0.04%1.26%
1 SHP to UYU stats

The performance of SHP to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 54.4901 and a 30 day low of 53.2798. This means the 30 day average was 54.0023. The change for SHP to UYU was -0.04.

The performance of SHP to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 56.5548 and a 90 day low of 52.7605. This means the 90 day average was 54.1178. The change for SHP to UYU was 1.26.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 SHP53.86320 UYU
5 SHP269.31600 UYU
10 SHP538.63200 UYU
20 SHP1,077.26400 UYU
50 SHP2,693.16000 UYU
100 SHP5,386.32000 UYU
250 SHP13,465.80000 UYU
500 SHP26,931.60000 UYU
1000 SHP53,863.20000 UYU
2000 SHP107,726.40000 UYU
5000 SHP269,316.00000 UYU
10000 SHP538,632.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 UYU0.01857 SHP
5 UYU0.09283 SHP
10 UYU0.18566 SHP
20 UYU0.37131 SHP
50 UYU0.92828 SHP
100 UYU1.85655 SHP
250 UYU4.64138 SHP
500 UYU9.28275 SHP
1000 UYU18.56550 SHP
2000 UYU37.13100 SHP
5000 UYU92.82750 SHP
10000 UYU185.65500 SHP