5,000 Saint Helena pounds to US dollars

Convert SHP to USD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = $1.264 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
SHP to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

USD
1 SHP to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.30401.3427
Low1.26191.2619
Average1.28621.3066
Change-2.62%-4.35%
1 SHP to USD stats

The performance of SHP to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3040 and a 30 day low of 1.2619. This means the 30 day average was 1.2862. The change for SHP to USD was -2.62.

The performance of SHP to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3427 and a 90 day low of 1.2619. This means the 90 day average was 1.3066. The change for SHP to USD was -4.35.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34418.0171.3961.703
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69822.7691.7652.152
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41418.9621.471.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.750.9111.111

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / US Dollar
1 SHP1.26375 USD
5 SHP6.31875 USD
10 SHP12.63750 USD
20 SHP25.27500 USD
50 SHP63.18750 USD
100 SHP126.37500 USD
250 SHP315.93750 USD
500 SHP631.87500 USD
1000 SHP1,263.75000 USD
2000 SHP2,527.50000 USD
5000 SHP6,318.75000 USD
10000 SHP12,637.50000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 USD0.79130 SHP
5 USD3.95648 SHP
10 USD7.91296 SHP
20 USD15.82592 SHP
50 USD39.56480 SHP
100 USD79.12960 SHP
250 USD197.82400 SHP
500 USD395.64800 SHP
1000 USD791.29600 SHP
2000 USD1,582.59200 SHP
5000 USD3,956.48000 SHP
10000 USD7,912.96000 SHP