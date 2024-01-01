10 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Romanian leus

Convert SHP to RON at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = L5.977 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 SHP to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.00806.0080
Low5.89505.8759
Average5.96375.9404
Change-0.04%1.72%
View full history

1 SHP to RON stats

The performance of SHP to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0080 and a 30 day low of 5.8950. This means the 30 day average was 5.9637. The change for SHP to RON was -0.04.

The performance of SHP to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0080 and a 90 day low of 5.8759. This means the 90 day average was 5.9404. The change for SHP to RON was 1.72.

Track market ratesView SHP to RON chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.790.9491.5321.34318.0151.3961.701
1 GBP1.26511.2011.9391.69922.7961.7672.153
1 EUR1.0540.83311.6141.41518.9811.4711.793
1 AUD0.6530.5160.6210.87611.7590.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Romanian Leu
1 SHP5.97727 RON
5 SHP29.88635 RON
10 SHP59.77270 RON
20 SHP119.54540 RON
50 SHP298.86350 RON
100 SHP597.72700 RON
250 SHP1,494.31750 RON
500 SHP2,988.63500 RON
1000 SHP5,977.27000 RON
2000 SHP11,954.54000 RON
5000 SHP29,886.35000 RON
10000 SHP59,772.70000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Saint Helena Pound
1 RON0.16730 SHP
5 RON0.83650 SHP
10 RON1.67300 SHP
20 RON3.34600 SHP
50 RON8.36500 SHP
100 RON16.73000 SHP
250 RON41.82500 SHP
500 RON83.65000 SHP
1000 RON167.30000 SHP
2000 RON334.60000 SHP
5000 RON836.50000 SHP
10000 RON1,673.00000 SHP