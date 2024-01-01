1 Saint Helena pound to Philippine pesos

Convert SHP to PHP at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ₱74.58 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:32
SHP to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 SHP to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High76.157676.1576
Low74.116073.1616
Average75.226374.6212
Change-0.58%0.45%
1 SHP to PHP stats

The performance of SHP to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 76.1576 and a 30 day low of 74.1160. This means the 30 day average was 75.2263. The change for SHP to PHP was -0.58.

The performance of SHP to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 76.1576 and a 90 day low of 73.1616. This means the 90 day average was 74.6212. The change for SHP to PHP was 0.45.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Philippine Peso
1 SHP74.57850 PHP
5 SHP372.89250 PHP
10 SHP745.78500 PHP
20 SHP1,491.57000 PHP
50 SHP3,728.92500 PHP
100 SHP7,457.85000 PHP
250 SHP18,644.62500 PHP
500 SHP37,289.25000 PHP
1000 SHP74,578.50000 PHP
2000 SHP149,157.00000 PHP
5000 SHP372,892.50000 PHP
10000 SHP745,785.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 PHP0.01341 SHP
5 PHP0.06704 SHP
10 PHP0.13409 SHP
20 PHP0.26817 SHP
50 PHP0.67044 SHP
100 PHP1.34087 SHP
250 PHP3.35218 SHP
500 PHP6.70435 SHP
1000 PHP13.40870 SHP
2000 PHP26.81740 SHP
5000 PHP67.04350 SHP
10000 PHP134.08700 SHP