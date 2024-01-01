10 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert SHP to PGK at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = K5.011 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PGK
1 SHP to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.15195.2525
Low4.99844.9984
Average5.08135.1248
Change-1.99%-2.54%
View full history

1 SHP to PGK stats

The performance of SHP to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1519 and a 30 day low of 4.9984. This means the 30 day average was 5.0813. The change for SHP to PGK was -1.99.

The performance of SHP to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2525 and a 90 day low of 4.9984. This means the 90 day average was 5.1248. The change for SHP to PGK was -2.54.

Track market ratesView SHP to PGK chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5341.34418.0621.3971.704
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69922.8291.7662.153
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41419.0071.471.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7770.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 SHP5.01130 PGK
5 SHP25.05650 PGK
10 SHP50.11300 PGK
20 SHP100.22600 PGK
50 SHP250.56500 PGK
100 SHP501.13000 PGK
250 SHP1,252.82500 PGK
500 SHP2,505.65000 PGK
1000 SHP5,011.30000 PGK
2000 SHP10,022.60000 PGK
5000 SHP25,056.50000 PGK
10000 SHP50,113.00000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Saint Helena Pound
1 PGK0.19955 SHP
5 PGK0.99775 SHP
10 PGK1.99549 SHP
20 PGK3.99098 SHP
50 PGK9.97745 SHP
100 PGK19.95490 SHP
250 PGK49.88725 SHP
500 PGK99.77450 SHP
1000 PGK199.54900 SHP
2000 PGK399.09800 SHP
5000 PGK997.74500 SHP
10000 PGK1,995.49000 SHP