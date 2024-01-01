50 Saint Helena pounds to Mauritian rupees

Convert SHP to MUR at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ₨58.66 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:09
SHP to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MUR
1 SHP to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High60.329861.6635
Low58.652158.6521
Average59.659060.3768
Change-1.87%-3.81%
1 SHP to MUR stats

The performance of SHP to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 60.3298 and a 30 day low of 58.6521. This means the 30 day average was 59.6590. The change for SHP to MUR was -1.87.

The performance of SHP to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 61.6635 and a 90 day low of 58.6521. This means the 90 day average was 60.3768. The change for SHP to MUR was -3.81.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 SHP58.65680 MUR
5 SHP293.28400 MUR
10 SHP586.56800 MUR
20 SHP1,173.13600 MUR
50 SHP2,932.84000 MUR
100 SHP5,865.68000 MUR
250 SHP14,664.20000 MUR
500 SHP29,328.40000 MUR
1000 SHP58,656.80000 MUR
2000 SHP117,313.60000 MUR
5000 SHP293,284.00000 MUR
10000 SHP586,568.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 MUR0.01705 SHP
5 MUR0.08524 SHP
10 MUR0.17048 SHP
20 MUR0.34097 SHP
50 MUR0.85241 SHP
100 MUR1.70483 SHP
250 MUR4.26207 SHP
500 MUR8.52415 SHP
1000 MUR17.04830 SHP
2000 MUR34.09660 SHP
5000 MUR85.24150 SHP
10000 MUR170.48300 SHP