£1.000 SHP = L$232.4 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
SHP to LRD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LRD
1 SHP to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High250.0630261.5860
Low232.4250232.4250
Average244.9394252.1334
Change-6.91%-9.87%
1 SHP to LRD stats

The performance of SHP to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 250.0630 and a 30 day low of 232.4250. This means the 30 day average was 244.9394. The change for SHP to LRD was -6.91.

The performance of SHP to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 261.5860 and a 90 day low of 232.4250. This means the 90 day average was 252.1334. The change for SHP to LRD was -9.87.

1 USD10.7910.9491.5321.34318.0931.3961.701
1 GBP1.26411.21.9371.69822.8741.7652.15
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41519.061.471.791
1 AUD0.6530.5160.6210.87611.810.9111.11

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Liberian Dollar
1 SHP232.42500 LRD
5 SHP1,162.12500 LRD
10 SHP2,324.25000 LRD
20 SHP4,648.50000 LRD
50 SHP11,621.25000 LRD
100 SHP23,242.50000 LRD
250 SHP58,106.25000 LRD
500 SHP116,212.50000 LRD
1000 SHP232,425.00000 LRD
2000 SHP464,850.00000 LRD
5000 SHP1,162,125.00000 LRD
10000 SHP2,324,250.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 LRD0.00430 SHP
5 LRD0.02151 SHP
10 LRD0.04302 SHP
20 LRD0.08605 SHP
50 LRD0.21512 SHP
100 LRD0.43025 SHP
250 LRD1.07562 SHP
500 LRD2.15124 SHP
1000 LRD4.30247 SHP
2000 LRD8.60494 SHP
5000 LRD21.51235 SHP
10000 LRD43.02470 SHP