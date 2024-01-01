1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert SHP to LKR at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = Sr367.5 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53
SHP to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 SHP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High381.9730406.7840
Low367.4760367.4760
Average376.3189387.1076
Change-3.40%-7.22%
View full history

1 SHP to LKR stats

The performance of SHP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 381.9730 and a 30 day low of 367.4760. This means the 30 day average was 376.3189. The change for SHP to LKR was -3.40.

The performance of SHP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 406.7840 and a 90 day low of 367.4760. This means the 90 day average was 387.1076. The change for SHP to LKR was -7.22.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SHP367.47600 LKR
5 SHP1,837.38000 LKR
10 SHP3,674.76000 LKR
20 SHP7,349.52000 LKR
50 SHP18,373.80000 LKR
100 SHP36,747.60000 LKR
250 SHP91,869.00000 LKR
500 SHP183,738.00000 LKR
1000 SHP367,476.00000 LKR
2000 SHP734,952.00000 LKR
5000 SHP1,837,380.00000 LKR
10000 SHP3,674,760.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 LKR0.00272 SHP
5 LKR0.01361 SHP
10 LKR0.02721 SHP
20 LKR0.05443 SHP
50 LKR0.13606 SHP
100 LKR0.27213 SHP
250 LKR0.68032 SHP
500 LKR1.36064 SHP
1000 LKR2.72127 SHP
2000 LKR5.44254 SHP
5000 LKR13.60635 SHP
10000 LKR27.21270 SHP