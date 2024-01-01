500 Saint Helena pounds to Laotian kips

Convert SHP to LAK at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ₭27,740 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:50
SHP to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LAK
1 SHP to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28,608.000029,639.4000
Low27,712.700027,712.7000
Average28,226.336728,772.9844
Change-2.58%-5.11%
1 SHP to LAK stats

The performance of SHP to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28,608.0000 and a 30 day low of 27,712.7000. This means the 30 day average was 28,226.3367. The change for SHP to LAK was -2.58.

The performance of SHP to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29,639.4000 and a 90 day low of 27,712.7000. This means the 90 day average was 28,772.9844. The change for SHP to LAK was -5.11.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Laotian Kip
1 SHP27,738.90000 LAK
5 SHP138,694.50000 LAK
10 SHP277,389.00000 LAK
20 SHP554,778.00000 LAK
50 SHP1,386,945.00000 LAK
100 SHP2,773,890.00000 LAK
250 SHP6,934,725.00000 LAK
500 SHP13,869,450.00000 LAK
1000 SHP27,738,900.00000 LAK
2000 SHP55,477,800.00000 LAK
5000 SHP138,694,500.00000 LAK
10000 SHP277,389,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Saint Helena Pound
1 LAK0.00004 SHP
5 LAK0.00018 SHP
10 LAK0.00036 SHP
20 LAK0.00072 SHP
50 LAK0.00180 SHP
100 LAK0.00361 SHP
250 LAK0.00901 SHP
500 LAK0.01803 SHP
1000 LAK0.03605 SHP
2000 LAK0.07210 SHP
5000 LAK0.18025 SHP
10000 LAK0.36051 SHP