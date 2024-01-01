100 Saint Helena pounds to Japanese yen

Convert SHP to JPY at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ¥195.1 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
SHP to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 SHP to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High199.3820199.3820
Low194.8020184.8260
Average197.1926193.2788
Change-0.53%2.28%
1 SHP to JPY stats

The performance of SHP to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 199.3820 and a 30 day low of 194.8020. This means the 30 day average was 197.1926. The change for SHP to JPY was -0.53.

The performance of SHP to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 199.3820 and a 90 day low of 184.8260. This means the 90 day average was 193.2788. The change for SHP to JPY was 2.28.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Japanese Yen
1 SHP195.14000 JPY
5 SHP975.70000 JPY
10 SHP1,951.40000 JPY
20 SHP3,902.80000 JPY
50 SHP9,757.00000 JPY
100 SHP19,514.00000 JPY
250 SHP48,785.00000 JPY
500 SHP97,570.00000 JPY
1000 SHP195,140.00000 JPY
2000 SHP390,280.00000 JPY
5000 SHP975,700.00000 JPY
10000 SHP1,951,400.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Saint Helena Pound
100 JPY0.51245 SHP
1000 JPY5.12453 SHP
1500 JPY7.68680 SHP
2000 JPY10.24906 SHP
3000 JPY15.37359 SHP
5000 JPY25.62265 SHP
5400 JPY27.67246 SHP
10000 JPY51.24530 SHP
15000 JPY76.86795 SHP
20000 JPY102.49060 SHP
25000 JPY128.11325 SHP
30000 JPY153.73590 SHP