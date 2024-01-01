10 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Icelandic krónas

Convert SHP to ISK at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = kr174.7 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
SHP to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ISK
1 SHP to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High179.4550182.1980
Low172.9540172.9540
Average177.2443179.1658
Change-2.64%-2.97%
1 SHP to ISK stats

The performance of SHP to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 179.4550 and a 30 day low of 172.9540. This means the 30 day average was 177.2443. The change for SHP to ISK was -2.64.

The performance of SHP to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 182.1980 and a 90 day low of 172.9540. This means the 90 day average was 179.1658. The change for SHP to ISK was -2.97.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 SHP174.74000 ISK
5 SHP873.70000 ISK
10 SHP1,747.40000 ISK
20 SHP3,494.80000 ISK
50 SHP8,737.00000 ISK
100 SHP17,474.00000 ISK
250 SHP43,685.00000 ISK
500 SHP87,370.00000 ISK
1000 SHP174,740.00000 ISK
2000 SHP349,480.00000 ISK
5000 SHP873,700.00000 ISK
10000 SHP1,747,400.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Saint Helena Pound
1 ISK0.00572 SHP
5 ISK0.02861 SHP
10 ISK0.05723 SHP
20 ISK0.11446 SHP
50 ISK0.28614 SHP
100 ISK0.57228 SHP
250 ISK1.43070 SHP
500 ISK2.86139 SHP
1000 ISK5.72278 SHP
2000 ISK11.44556 SHP
5000 ISK28.61390 SHP
10000 ISK57.22780 SHP