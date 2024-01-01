5,000 Saint Helena pounds to Hungarian forints

Convert SHP to HUF at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = Ft493.6 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 SHP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High495.0120495.0120
Low481.1570464.6960
Average487.7548477.7057
Change2.56%6.18%
View full history

1 SHP to HUF stats

The performance of SHP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 495.0120 and a 30 day low of 481.1570. This means the 30 day average was 487.7548. The change for SHP to HUF was 2.56.

The performance of SHP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 495.0120 and a 90 day low of 464.6960. This means the 90 day average was 477.7057. The change for SHP to HUF was 6.18.

Track market ratesView SHP to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7920.9511.5341.34418.1281.3961.703
1 GBP1.26311.2011.9381.69822.9011.7642.152
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6131.41419.071.4691.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.820.911.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Hungarian Forint
1 SHP493.58000 HUF
5 SHP2,467.90000 HUF
10 SHP4,935.80000 HUF
20 SHP9,871.60000 HUF
50 SHP24,679.00000 HUF
100 SHP49,358.00000 HUF
250 SHP123,395.00000 HUF
500 SHP246,790.00000 HUF
1000 SHP493,580.00000 HUF
2000 SHP987,160.00000 HUF
5000 SHP2,467,900.00000 HUF
10000 SHP4,935,800.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Saint Helena Pound
2000 HUF4.05204 SHP
5000 HUF10.13010 SHP
10000 HUF20.26020 SHP
15000 HUF30.39030 SHP
20000 HUF40.52040 SHP
30000 HUF60.78060 SHP
40000 HUF81.04080 SHP
50000 HUF101.30100 SHP
60000 HUF121.56120 SHP
100000 HUF202.60200 SHP
150000 HUF303.90300 SHP
200000 HUF405.20400 SHP