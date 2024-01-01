10 Saint Helena pounds to Croatian kunas

Convert SHP to HRK at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = kn8.870 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
SHP to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HRK
1 SHP to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.15459.4266
Low8.85908.8590
Average9.02969.1734
Change-2.66%-4.39%
1 SHP to HRK stats

The performance of SHP to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.1545 and a 30 day low of 8.8590. This means the 30 day average was 9.0296. The change for SHP to HRK was -2.66.

The performance of SHP to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4266 and a 90 day low of 8.8590. This means the 90 day average was 9.1734. The change for SHP to HRK was -4.39.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Croatian Kuna
1 SHP8.87020 HRK
5 SHP44.35100 HRK
10 SHP88.70200 HRK
20 SHP177.40400 HRK
50 SHP443.51000 HRK
100 SHP887.02000 HRK
250 SHP2,217.55000 HRK
500 SHP4,435.10000 HRK
1000 SHP8,870.20000 HRK
2000 SHP17,740.40000 HRK
5000 SHP44,351.00000 HRK
10000 SHP88,702.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Saint Helena Pound
1 HRK0.11274 SHP
5 HRK0.56369 SHP
10 HRK1.12737 SHP
20 HRK2.25474 SHP
50 HRK5.63685 SHP
100 HRK11.27370 SHP
250 HRK28.18425 SHP
500 HRK56.36850 SHP
1000 HRK112.73700 SHP
2000 HRK225.47400 SHP
5000 HRK563.68500 SHP
10000 HRK1,127.37000 SHP