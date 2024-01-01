1 Saint Helena pound to Euros

Convert SHP to EUR at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = €1.201 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 SHP to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.20741.2074
Low1.18501.1807
Average1.19871.1940
Change-0.09%1.74%
View full history

1 SHP to EUR stats

The performance of SHP to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2074 and a 30 day low of 1.1850. This means the 30 day average was 1.1987. The change for SHP to EUR was -0.09.

The performance of SHP to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2074 and a 90 day low of 1.1807. This means the 90 day average was 1.1940. The change for SHP to EUR was 1.74.

Track market ratesView SHP to EUR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9511.5341.34418.0951.3961.704
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9391.69822.8661.7652.153
1 EUR1.0520.83211.6141.41419.0351.4691.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7940.911.11

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Euro
1 SHP1.20129 EUR
5 SHP6.00645 EUR
10 SHP12.01290 EUR
20 SHP24.02580 EUR
50 SHP60.06450 EUR
100 SHP120.12900 EUR
250 SHP300.32250 EUR
500 SHP600.64500 EUR
1000 SHP1,201.29000 EUR
2000 SHP2,402.58000 EUR
5000 SHP6,006.45000 EUR
10000 SHP12,012.90000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Saint Helena Pound
1 EUR0.83244 SHP
5 EUR4.16218 SHP
10 EUR8.32436 SHP
20 EUR16.64872 SHP
50 EUR41.62180 SHP
100 EUR83.24360 SHP
250 EUR208.10900 SHP
500 EUR416.21800 SHP
1000 EUR832.43600 SHP
2000 EUR1,664.87200 SHP
5000 EUR4,162.18000 SHP
10000 EUR8,324.36000 SHP