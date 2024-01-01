50 Saint Helena pounds to Egyptian pounds

Convert SHP to EGP at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = E£62.79 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 SHP to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.085665.3884
Low62.263562.2635
Average63.148163.6391
Change-0.66%-2.57%
View full history

1 SHP to EGP stats

The performance of SHP to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.0856 and a 30 day low of 62.2635. This means the 30 day average was 63.1481. The change for SHP to EGP was -0.66.

The performance of SHP to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.3884 and a 90 day low of 62.2635. This means the 90 day average was 63.6391. The change for SHP to EGP was -2.57.

Track market ratesView SHP to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9511.5341.34418.091.3961.704
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9391.69822.8591.7652.153
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41419.0311.4691.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7920.911.11

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 SHP62.79140 EGP
5 SHP313.95700 EGP
10 SHP627.91400 EGP
20 SHP1,255.82800 EGP
50 SHP3,139.57000 EGP
100 SHP6,279.14000 EGP
250 SHP15,697.85000 EGP
500 SHP31,395.70000 EGP
1000 SHP62,791.40000 EGP
2000 SHP125,582.80000 EGP
5000 SHP313,957.00000 EGP
10000 SHP627,914.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 EGP0.01593 SHP
5 EGP0.07963 SHP
10 EGP0.15926 SHP
20 EGP0.31851 SHP
50 EGP0.79629 SHP
100 EGP1.59257 SHP
250 EGP3.98143 SHP
500 EGP7.96285 SHP
1000 EGP15.92570 SHP
2000 EGP31.85140 SHP
5000 EGP79.62850 SHP
10000 EGP159.25700 SHP