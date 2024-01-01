10 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Danish kroner

Convert SHP to DKK at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = kr8.962 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:51
SHP to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DKK
1 SHP to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.00599.0059
Low8.83858.8086
Average8.94108.9066
Change-0.05%1.74%
1 SHP to DKK stats

The performance of SHP to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.0059 and a 30 day low of 8.8385. This means the 30 day average was 8.9410. The change for SHP to DKK was -0.05.

The performance of SHP to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0059 and a 90 day low of 8.8086. This means the 90 day average was 8.9066. The change for SHP to DKK was 1.74.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Danish Krone
1 SHP8.96153 DKK
5 SHP44.80765 DKK
10 SHP89.61530 DKK
20 SHP179.23060 DKK
50 SHP448.07650 DKK
100 SHP896.15300 DKK
250 SHP2,240.38250 DKK
500 SHP4,480.76500 DKK
1000 SHP8,961.53000 DKK
2000 SHP17,923.06000 DKK
5000 SHP44,807.65000 DKK
10000 SHP89,615.30000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Saint Helena Pound
1 DKK0.11159 SHP
5 DKK0.55794 SHP
10 DKK1.11588 SHP
20 DKK2.23176 SHP
50 DKK5.57940 SHP
100 DKK11.15880 SHP
250 DKK27.89700 SHP
500 DKK55.79400 SHP
1000 DKK111.58800 SHP
2000 DKK223.17600 SHP
5000 DKK557.94000 SHP
10000 DKK1,115.88000 SHP