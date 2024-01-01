5 Saint Helena pounds to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert SHP to CVE at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = Esc132.8 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:48
SHP to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CVE
1 SHP to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High134.0230134.0230
Low131.3380130.8320
Average132.6682132.1697
Change-0.23%1.43%
1 SHP to CVE stats

The performance of SHP to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 134.0230 and a 30 day low of 131.3380. This means the 30 day average was 132.6682. The change for SHP to CVE was -0.23.

The performance of SHP to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 134.0230 and a 90 day low of 130.8320. This means the 90 day average was 132.1697. The change for SHP to CVE was 1.43.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SHP132.76100 CVE
5 SHP663.80500 CVE
10 SHP1,327.61000 CVE
20 SHP2,655.22000 CVE
50 SHP6,638.05000 CVE
100 SHP13,276.10000 CVE
250 SHP33,190.25000 CVE
500 SHP66,380.50000 CVE
1000 SHP132,761.00000 CVE
2000 SHP265,522.00000 CVE
5000 SHP663,805.00000 CVE
10000 SHP1,327,610.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Saint Helena Pound
1 CVE0.00753 SHP
5 CVE0.03766 SHP
10 CVE0.07532 SHP
20 CVE0.15065 SHP
50 CVE0.37662 SHP
100 CVE0.75323 SHP
250 CVE1.88308 SHP
500 CVE3.76617 SHP
1000 CVE7.53233 SHP
2000 CVE15.06466 SHP
5000 CVE37.66165 SHP
10000 CVE75.32330 SHP