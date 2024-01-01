10 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Swiss francs

Convert SHP to CHF at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = SFr.1.117 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38
SHP to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CHF
1 SHP to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.13331.1349
Low1.11371.1072
Average1.12431.1220
Change-0.57%-0.28%
1 SHP to CHF stats

The performance of SHP to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1333 and a 30 day low of 1.1137. This means the 30 day average was 1.1243. The change for SHP to CHF was -0.57.

The performance of SHP to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1349 and a 90 day low of 1.1072. This means the 90 day average was 1.1220. The change for SHP to CHF was -0.28.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

