1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Australian dollars

Convert SHP to AUD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = A$1.939 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
SHP to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AUD
1 SHP to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.98361.9836
Low1.93951.9164
Average1.95881.9506
Change-0.16%-0.25%
1 SHP to AUD stats

The performance of SHP to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9836 and a 30 day low of 1.9395. This means the 30 day average was 1.9588. The change for SHP to AUD was -0.16.

The performance of SHP to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9836 and a 90 day low of 1.9164. This means the 90 day average was 1.9506. The change for SHP to AUD was -0.25.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9511.5351.34418.1111.3971.704
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9391.69922.891.7652.154
1 EUR1.0520.83211.6141.41419.0511.4691.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.61910.87611.8020.911.111

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Australian Dollar
1 SHP1.93946 AUD
5 SHP9.69730 AUD
10 SHP19.39460 AUD
20 SHP38.78920 AUD
50 SHP96.97300 AUD
100 SHP193.94600 AUD
250 SHP484.86500 AUD
500 SHP969.73000 AUD
1000 SHP1,939.46000 AUD
2000 SHP3,878.92000 AUD
5000 SHP9,697.30000 AUD
10000 SHP19,394.60000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 AUD0.51561 SHP
5 AUD2.57804 SHP
10 AUD5.15607 SHP
20 AUD10.31214 SHP
50 AUD25.78035 SHP
100 AUD51.56070 SHP
250 AUD128.90175 SHP
500 AUD257.80350 SHP
1000 AUD515.60700 SHP
2000 AUD1,031.21400 SHP
5000 AUD2,578.03500 SHP
10000 AUD5,156.07000 SHP