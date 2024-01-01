1 Saint Helena pound to Angolan kwanzas

Convert SHP to AOA at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = Kz1,166 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AOA
1 SHP to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,196.44001,285.2200
Low1,161.93001,161.9300
Average1,182.05171,210.4176
Change-2.21%-3.36%
View full history

1 SHP to AOA stats

The performance of SHP to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,196.4400 and a 30 day low of 1,161.9300. This means the 30 day average was 1,182.0517. The change for SHP to AOA was -2.21.

The performance of SHP to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,285.2200 and a 90 day low of 1,161.9300. This means the 90 day average was 1,210.4176. The change for SHP to AOA was -3.36.

Track market ratesView SHP to AOA chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9511.5361.34418.1251.3971.705
1 GBP1.26311.2011.941.69922.91.7652.154
1 EUR1.0520.83211.6151.41419.0611.4691.793
1 AUD0.6510.5150.61910.87611.8040.911.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 SHP1,166.08000 AOA
5 SHP5,830.40000 AOA
10 SHP11,660.80000 AOA
20 SHP23,321.60000 AOA
50 SHP58,304.00000 AOA
100 SHP116,608.00000 AOA
250 SHP291,520.00000 AOA
500 SHP583,040.00000 AOA
1000 SHP1,166,080.00000 AOA
2000 SHP2,332,160.00000 AOA
5000 SHP5,830,400.00000 AOA
10000 SHP11,660,800.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Saint Helena Pound
1 AOA0.00086 SHP
5 AOA0.00429 SHP
10 AOA0.00858 SHP
20 AOA0.01715 SHP
50 AOA0.04288 SHP
100 AOA0.08576 SHP
250 AOA0.21439 SHP
500 AOA0.42879 SHP
1000 AOA0.85757 SHP
2000 AOA1.71514 SHP
5000 AOA4.28786 SHP
10000 AOA8.57572 SHP