10 Singapore dollars to Uzbekistan soms

Convert SGD to UZS at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = so'm9,556 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UZS
1 SGD to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9,737.40009,941.8300
Low9,507.89009,507.8900
Average9,641.01239,739.6628
Change-1.86%-1.99%
View full history

1 SGD to UZS stats

The performance of SGD to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9,737.4000 and a 30 day low of 9,507.8900. This means the 30 day average was 9,641.0123. The change for SGD to UZS was -1.86.

The performance of SGD to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9,941.8300 and a 90 day low of 9,507.8900. This means the 90 day average was 9,739.6628. The change for SGD to UZS was -1.99.

Track market ratesView SGD to UZS chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.5277.2424.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,750.711.6160.83388.917.6174.694
1 AUD0.65110,3680.61910.51655.0324.7152.906

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 SGD9,555.87000 UZS
5 SGD47,779.35000 UZS
10 SGD95,558.70000 UZS
20 SGD191,117.40000 UZS
50 SGD477,793.50000 UZS
100 SGD955,587.00000 UZS
250 SGD2,388,967.50000 UZS
500 SGD4,777,935.00000 UZS
1000 SGD9,555,870.00000 UZS
2000 SGD19,111,740.00000 UZS
5000 SGD47,779,350.00000 UZS
10000 SGD95,558,700.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Singapore Dollar
1 UZS0.00010 SGD
5 UZS0.00052 SGD
10 UZS0.00105 SGD
20 UZS0.00209 SGD
50 UZS0.00523 SGD
100 UZS0.01046 SGD
250 UZS0.02616 SGD
500 UZS0.05232 SGD
1000 UZS0.10465 SGD
2000 UZS0.20930 SGD
5000 UZS0.52324 SGD
10000 UZS1.04648 SGD