50 Singapore dollars to US dollars

Convert SGD to USD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = $0.7446 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SGD to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

USD
1 SGD to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76140.7809
Low0.74280.7428
Average0.75270.7636
Change-1.99%-3.14%
View full history

1 SGD to USD stats

The performance of SGD to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7614 and a 30 day low of 0.7428. This means the 30 day average was 0.7527. The change for SGD to USD was -1.99.

The performance of SGD to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7809 and a 90 day low of 0.7428. This means the 90 day average was 0.7636. The change for SGD to USD was -3.14.

Track market ratesView SGD to USD chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.951.5370.79284.4897.244.464
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,758.711.6170.83388.9127.6194.697
1 AUD0.65110,3640.61810.51554.9854.7122.905

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / US Dollar
1 SGD0.74460 USD
5 SGD3.72301 USD
10 SGD7.44602 USD
20 SGD14.89204 USD
50 SGD37.23010 USD
100 SGD74.46020 USD
250 SGD186.15050 USD
500 SGD372.30100 USD
1000 SGD744.60200 USD
2000 SGD1,489.20400 USD
5000 SGD3,723.01000 USD
10000 SGD7,446.02000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 USD1.34300 SGD
5 USD6.71500 SGD
10 USD13.43000 SGD
20 USD26.86000 SGD
50 USD67.15000 SGD
100 USD134.30000 SGD
250 USD335.75000 SGD
500 USD671.50000 SGD
1000 USD1,343.00000 SGD
2000 USD2,686.00000 SGD
5000 USD6,715.00000 SGD
10000 USD13,430.00000 SGD