10 Singapore dollars to Salvadoran colóns

Convert SGD to SVC at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₡6.511 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:28
SGD to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SVC
1 SGD to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.66186.8333
Low6.49956.4995
Average6.58596.6816
Change-2.05%-3.20%
1 SGD to SVC stats

The performance of SGD to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.6618 and a 30 day low of 6.4995. This means the 30 day average was 6.5859. The change for SGD to SVC was -2.05.

The performance of SGD to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.8333 and a 90 day low of 6.4995. This means the 90 day average was 6.6816. The change for SGD to SVC was -3.20.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.5057.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,746.711.6150.83388.8667.6154.693
1 AUD0.65110,367.20.61910.51655.0134.7142.905

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 SGD6.51066 SVC
5 SGD32.55330 SVC
10 SGD65.10660 SVC
20 SGD130.21320 SVC
50 SGD325.53300 SVC
100 SGD651.06600 SVC
250 SGD1,627.66500 SVC
500 SGD3,255.33000 SVC
1000 SGD6,510.66000 SVC
2000 SGD13,021.32000 SVC
5000 SGD32,553.30000 SVC
10000 SGD65,106.60000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Singapore Dollar
1 SVC0.15359 SGD
5 SVC0.76797 SGD
10 SVC1.53594 SGD
20 SVC3.07188 SGD
50 SVC7.67970 SGD
100 SVC15.35940 SGD
250 SVC38.39850 SGD
500 SVC76.79700 SGD
1000 SVC153.59400 SGD
2000 SVC307.18800 SGD
5000 SVC767.97000 SGD
10000 SVC1,535.94000 SGD