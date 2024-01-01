2,000 Singapore dollars to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert SGD to PYG at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₲5,810 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PYG
1 SGD to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6,059.26006,090.9400
Low5,795.36005,795.3600
Average5,912.09075,953.6946
Change-3.55%-0.52%
View full history

1 SGD to PYG stats

The performance of SGD to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6,059.2600 and a 30 day low of 5,795.3600. This means the 30 day average was 5,912.0907. The change for SGD to PYG was -3.55.

The performance of SGD to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6,090.9400 and a 90 day low of 5,795.3600. This means the 90 day average was 5,953.6946. The change for SGD to PYG was -0.52.

Track market ratesView SGD to PYG chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.5127.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,748.311.6150.83388.8817.6164.694
1 AUD0.65110,369.60.61910.51555.034.7152.906

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 SGD5,810.25000 PYG
5 SGD29,051.25000 PYG
10 SGD58,102.50000 PYG
20 SGD116,205.00000 PYG
50 SGD290,512.50000 PYG
100 SGD581,025.00000 PYG
250 SGD1,452,562.50000 PYG
500 SGD2,905,125.00000 PYG
1000 SGD5,810,250.00000 PYG
2000 SGD11,620,500.00000 PYG
5000 SGD29,051,250.00000 PYG
10000 SGD58,102,500.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Singapore Dollar
1 PYG0.00017 SGD
5 PYG0.00086 SGD
10 PYG0.00172 SGD
20 PYG0.00344 SGD
50 PYG0.00861 SGD
100 PYG0.01721 SGD
250 PYG0.04303 SGD
500 PYG0.08606 SGD
1000 PYG0.17211 SGD
2000 PYG0.34422 SGD
5000 PYG0.86055 SGD
10000 PYG1.72110 SGD